E-fit released in Cleethorpes attempted abduction investigation

Police have released an E-fit image after reports of an attempted abduction of a 16-year-old girl at a bus stop in Cleethorpes.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed a white compact van in the North Sea Lane area of Humberston on the morning of Wednesday, March 21, to get in touch.

At around 8.20am, the girl was allegedly was approached by a man on crutches who attempted to push her towards the small white van.

The girl was able to get away and was left shaken but unharmed.

The man is described as being thin, around 5ft 9ins tall and in his 50s. He wore a black beanie hat, a black zip-up fleece and black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes on the legs.

Police would also like to know if anyone has 'dash-cam' footage which may have filmed the incident.

Detective Inspector James Fairgrieve said: “We’re really grateful to everyone who has been in touch so far with information. We have a number of lines of inquiry that we’re following up.

“However, we now have more up to date information about the van involved. Initially, it was said to be a Transit-style van, but we now understand it to be a smaller compact van, similar to those often used by builders and other trades.

“If you have seen a man of this description or a small white van in the area, please get in touch on 101, quoting crime reference number 16/34589/18.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 55511.”