Early hours burglary at Leeds city centre fashion store

Police are investigating an early morning burglary at a city centre clothing store.

The Diesel shop, located on King Edward Street on the outside of the Victoria Quarter, was targeted between 2am and 4am this morning (Monday).

At this time it is unknown how much stock was taken, but the front windows of the outlet were smashed to force entry.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward by calling 101 and quoting reference 136 of October 8.

