Early hours fire at Armley launderette

An investigation has been launched into a fire at a launderette in Armley overnight.

Firefighters from Leeds and Stanningley fire stations arrived at Monogram Launderette in Armley Ridge Road at 12.45am this morning.

They had to use two hose reels and four breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze which was confined to a five metre by five metre space in a two-storey building.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that no one was inside the property at the time.

A fire investigation officer attended the scene.