Earn extra cash this Christmas with these temporary Leeds jobs

Christmas may still be 15 weeks away, but retailers across Leeds are preparing for the festive season early with a wealth of temporary vacancies up for grabs.

The Christmas run-up is always a busy time of year, particularly for retailers, and with many companies on the hunt for more staff to meet customer demand, it’s a great opportunity to pocket some extra cash.

There are a number of temporary vacancies currently available in Leeds

Here are just some of the jobs that are currently available for those looking for temporary work heading into the festive period.

Christmas Temps: Superdrug

The health and beauty retailer is seeking enthusiastic, hardworking and flexible individuals to join their team as temporary Sales Advisers during the Christmas season.

Tasked with helping to drive store sales and providing excellent customer service, it promises to be a busy and hands-on role that would suit those who thrive in a fast-paced environment.

Candidates need full flexibility to work any hours over the Christmas period and must have a passion for retail and customer service.

Successful applicants will be paid from £6 to £7.83 per hour, and various hours and shifts are available.

Christmas Temporary Sales Adviser: Pandora

Pandora jewellery are seeking temporary sales staff at both the Leeds Trinity and Briggate stores, ready to assist with the Christmas rush.

Candidates need to engaging and enthusiastic, ensuring customer’s receive an excellent in-store experience, and will need to be able to work well as part of team in a fast-paced environment.

The store promises a competitive salary, with various working hours available.

Christmas casual: Royal Mail

Royal Mail are seeking a helping hand from temporary workers to assist with the additional letters and parcels in the run-up to Christmas.

Working in one of the sorting offices, successful candidates will be tasked with unloading mail from vans, moving it in trolleys and sorting mail manually.

Opportunities are available from 31 October to 24 December, with a three shift pattern, day-time and night-time shifts on offer, and pay ranging from £7.83 to £9.63 per hour.

Xmas Temps: The Body Shop

The Body Shop are calling for temporary customer-focused staff to join their White Rose team, helping to boost Christmas sales and deliver a memorable shopping experience.

The temporary positions involve supporting with replenishment of stock, unpacking deliveries and demonstrating products.

Enthusiasm and confidence to interact with customers is a must, along with a passion for the beauty and retail industry.

Seasonal Team: Marks and Spencer

The high street retailer is seeking to take on a number of temporary Customer Assistants to help out during the festive season season, with a store warehouse operative role currently up for grabs at its Wetherby store.

The role involves between 20 and 30 hours per weeks and staff will be paid between £8.75 and £9.90 per hour.

Benefits include 20% staff discount on all in-store and online M&S purchases.