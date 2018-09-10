EasyHotel to make debut in Yorkshire

Budget hotel chain easyHotel is to open two hotels in Yorkshire this week and is on the hunt for other sites in the county.

Sheffield and Leeds will be the group’s first two hotels in Yorkshire. Together the hotel openings will create more than thirty jobs across both cities.

The firm is actively looking for two more hotels in York and Harrogate. These will be owned by the firm, but the group is also looking to attract franchisees for further hotels in Bradford, Hull, Wakefield, Huddersfield and Dewsbury.

Speaking ahead of the opening of the Leeds and Sheffield hotels, the group’s CEO Guy Parsons said guests will be able to book “clean, comfortable and safe” hotel rooms from as little as £19.99 a night.

“Our customers are people who want to use the hotel as a base to visit the city they’re in,” he said.

“Our customer satisfaction levels are really high - our new hotel in Birmingham received a rating of 4.6 stars on TripAdvisor. They tend to be aged between 20 and 45 years old, although we have a lot of people older than that. They tend to be couples rather than people bringing children.”

Mr Parsons said the group can keep its costs down as the hotels don’t have any leisure facilities such as restaurants and bars.

“We know people want to go out,” he said.

“Both easyHotel Leeds and easyHotel Sheffield have been developed in the brand’s signature style, with stylish, comfortable rooms available at highly affordable prices, ensuring guests have plenty of budget left to spend exploring these vibrant and popular cities.”

EasyHotel’s prices follow a similar model to easyJet - prices are lowest when you book further ahead.

“We operate a model to get the hotels as full as possible,” said Mr Parsons.

“We expect Leeds and Sheffield will fill very quickly.”

EasyJet and easyHotel are two separate firms, but were both founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou.

The 94 room easyHotel Leeds is on Lands Lane, centrally positioned within the pedestrianised area of Leeds city centre, equidistant from the city’s main shopping centres The Victoria Quarter, The Light scheme and the Trinity Leeds shopping centre.

Leeds railway station is located 500 metres from the proposed hotel. The building was originally The Scala Theatre which was built in 1922.

The 131 room easyHotel Sheffield is in the heart of Sheffield’s city centre. It is surrounded by shops, bars and restaurants and is within 10 minutes’ walk of the railway station.

The two hotels are the latest in a programme of openings for easyHotel both in the UK and internationally, bringing the group’s total portfolio to 32 hotels across the UK and overseas.

Further openings for this calendar year are planned for Barcelona and Ipswich.

The group said it also has a strong development pipeline with a successful £50m fundraising completed earlier this year fuelling further expansion with new development projects recently announced for Dublin, Chester, Cambridge and Milton Keynes.