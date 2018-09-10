EasyHotel to open in Leeds with rooms from £19.99 a night

Budget hotel chain easyHotel is to open two hotels in Yorkshire this week including a branch in Leeds.

Sheffield and Leeds will be the group’s first two hotels in Yorkshire and together the hotel openings will create more than thirty jobs across both cities.

peaking ahead of the opening of the Leeds and Sheffield hotels, the group’s CEO Guy Parsons said guests will be able to book “clean, comfortable and safe” hotel rooms from as little as £19.99 a night.

The 94 room easyHotel Leeds is on Lands Lane, centrally positioned within the pedestrianised area of Leeds city centre, equidistant from the city’s main shopping centres The Victoria Quarter, The Light scheme and the Trinity Leeds shopping centre.

Leeds station is located 500 metres from the proposed hotel.

The building was originally The Scala Theatre which was built in 1922.

The firm is actively looking for two more hotels in York and Harrogate.

These will be owned by the firm, but the group is also looking to attract franchisees for further hotels in Bradford, Hull, Wakefield, Huddersfield and Dewsbury.

“Our customers are people who want to use the hotel as a base to visit the city they’re in,” he said.

“Our customer satisfaction levels are really high - our new hotel in Birmingham received a rating of 4.6 stars on TripAdvisor. They tend to be aged between 20 and 45 years old, although we have a lot of people older than that. They tend to be couples rather than people bringing children.”

Mr Parsons said the group can keep its costs down as the hotels don’t have any leisure facilities such as restaurants and bars.

“We know people want to go out,” he said. “Both easyHotel Leeds and easyHotel Sheffield have been developed in the brand’s signature style, with stylish, comfortable rooms available at highly affordable prices, ensuring guests have plenty of budget left to spend exploring these vibrant and popular cities.”

EasyHotel’s prices follow a similar model to easyJet - prices are lowest when you book further ahead.

“We operate a model to get the hotels as full as possible,” said Mr Parsons.

“We expect Leeds and Sheffield will fill very quickly.”

EasyJet and easyHotel are two separate firms, but were both founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou.