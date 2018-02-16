Eat Leeds Restaurant Week is ready for service

The second Eat Leeds Restaurant Week is about to begin – offering the chance to try something new from the city’s thriving food and drink scene with cut-price deals.

Specially-crafted menus offering two or three courses for the cost of either £10 or £15 at various restaurants, will be available at the event between the coming Monday and Sunday, February 25.

Eat Leeds – which aims to get people dining at restaurants they have never been to – will include cuisine from Italian, Mexican, Thai, Indian, Greek and Japanese establishments, as well as classic British cooking.

And a partnership between the event, which is co-organised by Leeds Business Improvement District, and the after-hours Night Market at Kirkgate, is expected to feed thousands on Thursday between 5pm and 10pm.

Manjit Kaur, who runs the Indian street food restaurant Manjit’s Kitchen at Leeds Market, said: “The Night Market is a great development.

“Regular traders are joined by a rotating programme of exceptional guest traders and bars for a truly unique experience in the city. Being undercover and family friendly, it makes for a great night out in the city centre”.

Some of last year’s participants are due to take part in the week, including Zaap, Aagrah and Iberica.

Newcomers such as Cosy Club, Smokin’ Bar and Kitchen and Greek Street’s latest addition, Neighbourhood, are also lined up.

Suburban restaurants such as Pinche Pinche and Sukhothai in Chapel Allerton, Salvo’s in Headingley and Dill and Bay in Rothwell will also be taking part.