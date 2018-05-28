Econ takes on staff after Beast from the East

A Yorkshire manufacturer is set to be ​one of the few firms to benefit ​from the Beast from the East​ sn​​ow fall following a surge in orders for its winter maintenance and road repair vehicles, leading to the creation of 20 new jobs.

Econ Engineering, which is the UK’s largest gritter and hot box manufacturer​ -​ producing 80 per cent of all the salt spreading vehicles used on the country’s roads, is introducing a full night shift at its Ripon manufacturing base.

The £30m turnover family business is currently recruiting for 20 new staff after a dramatic ​increase in orders from local authorities and other clients.

Econ’s sales director Andrew Lupton said: “We are boosting production of our iconic Econ snow clearing and pot hole repair vehicles to meet the huge demand from our customers throughout the UK. Councils are now in the process of patching up and repairing the roads after the ravages of a long cold winter – as well as planning ahead for what next winter may bring.

“With orders across the board up on this time last year, we have decided to introduce a night shift at our factory in Ripon and are now looking for a further 20 enthusiastic people to work either day shifts or four nights a week with highly competitive rates of pay.”

Econ is currently recruiting for the full variety of roles involved in the vehicle production process including skilled fitters, welders and painters.

“We’re incredibly proud of our people, who are without doubt our greatest asset, and enable us to produce high-tech, quality vehicles that are manufactured right here in Yorkshire and designed specifically for the UK’s roads,” said Mr Lupton.

“We have several members of staff who have been with us for more than two decades and it’s fantastic that we are now in this position of being able to recruit more people to join the Econ team.”

Econ is the UK’s largest manufacturer of gritters and salt spreading vehicles, with over 45 years of experience.

The firm manufactures gritters, snowploughs, multi-purpose highway maintenance bodies and road patching bodies at its purpose built site in North Yorkshire. It has a fleet of over 450 spreader vehicles.