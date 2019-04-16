ECSC announces three new contract wins

Cyber security firm ECSC, which counts Barclays, GCHQ and Virgin East Coast Trains among its high profile clients, has announced three new managed services contract wins which will generate over £400,000 in revenue over the next three years.

Bradford-based ECSC said the three clients include two household name retailers, which have a combined revenue of over £2.5bn, and a technology services provider.

The extra revenue from the new contracts represents an increase of more than 15 per cent to the managed services order book.

ECSC said its latest contract wins underpin the board's expectations for the managed services division this year.

Ian Mann, chief executive of ECSC, said: "We are delighted to add two new significant, long term managed services clients, and further expand our engagement with an existing client supporting a new technology project.

"These contract wins demonstrate the effectiveness of our client acquisition strategy, delivering effective consulting, leading to long-term recurring revenues through managed services."

The largest contract is to provide 24/7/365 cyber security monitoring and breach detection. The solution utilises ECSC's proprietary Kepler Artificial Intelligence, managed from the group security operations centres in the UK and Australia.

The second contract is to provide cyber security breach protection using ECSC's proprietary Titania Web Application Firewall (WAF) technology, designed to block hacking attacks that pass through traditional firewall protection.

The third contract is to provide expertise and configuration management for a WAF service which is supplied by the client's cloud hosting provider.

Two of the three contracts are new managed service contracts for existing consultancy service clients, and the third is a new service for an existing managed service client.

ECSC reported revenue growth of over 30 per cent to £5.4m in the year to December 31 and managed services revenue growth was in excess of 50 per cent.