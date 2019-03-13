ECSC enjoys revenue growth following incidents of cyber security breaches and introduction of GDPR

Cyber security firm ECSC enjoyed organic revenue growth of 35 per cent with incidents of high-profile cyber security breaches and the introduction of General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) boosting business.

The Bradford-based business saw organic revenue rise to £5.4m for the year ended December 31, 2018, up from £4m the previous year. While its managed services division revenue was up 56 per cent to £1.7m.

Gross profit increased by 67 per cent to £2.7m up from £1.6m the previous year. Adjusted earning losses also narrowed at ECSC from £2.9m in 2017 to £600,000 last year.

Ian Mann, CEO of ECSC, said: “We are delighted to report such strong organic growth for the full year, well ahead of the previous year, with continued emphasis on building our managed services recurring revenue supported by our consultancy services.

“The team continues to acquire new clients, deliver quality service, develop our technologies and build a solid base for ongoing growth.

“We believe we are well positioned to build on the strong organic growth achieved in 2018 and we look forward to the future with confidence.”

ECSC secured 95 new consulting service clients and the Bradford-based firm said it launched its partner programme, expanding its reach and routes to market.

David Mathewson, non-executive chairman, said: “The results reflect the extensive work completed internally within ECSC to control costs, implement improvements within sales, and leverage the capacity within the operational infrastructure.

“This improved performance is the result of a focussed and motivated team delivering strong growth, whilst keeping tight control over costs and cash management.”