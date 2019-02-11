Australia link to create ‘global’ reach for region’s university

It has never been more important for students to gain a “global” perspective, academic leaders have said, as a partnership is launched promising to strengthen the region’s links with Australia.

Sheffield Hallam University is to link with La Trobe University in Melbourne, it is to be revealed today following several years of preparatory work.

The partnership, academic leaders have said, will bring a raft of new opportunities when it comes to international exchanges, with benefits to educational reach from across the region.

“This is an exciting partnership that brings together two universities that share a common vision of the transformative potential of universities,” said Sheffield Hallam Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Chris Husbands as the partnership is launched.

“Our two institutions believe in the importance of providing students with opportunities to succeed at whatever they choose to do irrespective of their backgrounds and personal circumstances, and in the potential of education and research to address the most significant social, cultural and economic challenges.”

Creating global connections is “vitally” important for students, staff and the wider community, he added.

“It helps us better understand global cultures and provides our students and staff the opportunity to study, work and travel abroad,” he said.

“Our outstanding research will significantly benefit from the international collaborations that will come as a result of this partnership.”

La Trobe, ranked within the top two per cent of younger universities in the world, will work with Sheffield Hallam on collaborative research projects, building on several years of practice.

La Trobe Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar said the partnership between the two universities will create exciting opportunities for students in Australia and in the UK.

“Now more than ever it’s vital students gain a global perspective,” Professor Dewar said.

“As our world grows ever more interconnected, graduates who can demonstrate intercultural intelligence will add immense value to their careers.”

Prof Dewar, himself born in Sheffield and having gone to school in the area before moving to Australia, said he still has “much affection” for the region.

The decision to enter the partnership, he added was based on objective factors such as a shared commitment to transforming communities, carrying out research with impact, and instilling within students the values of global citizenship.

Cross border programs, internationalised curriculums and globally focused learning can ensure students graduate ready for an increasingly international future of work, he added.

“This partnership with a UK university which shares La Trobe’s values of inclusiveness, diversity and equity, will be of huge benefit to our students on both sides of the globe, enriching their learning experience and enhancing employability outcomes,” he said.

“The partnership also offers dynamic new opportunities for research - recognising the importance of global collaboration to deliver real impact and transformation on the world stage.”