Bishop Burton College principal 'mismanagement' case referred to regulator for investigation

Have your say

The case of college principal Jeanette Dawson has been referred to the body which regulates further education colleges.

Ms Dawson resigned as chief executive and principal of Bishop Burton College in October, amid allegations of mismanagement.

The college, which specialises in land-based education, hired an external company to carry out an investigation.

Today it said the matter had been referred to the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

In a statement Acting Chief Executive and Principal Bill Meredith said: “The matter has been referred to the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

"I can confirm that the College remains in strong financial health and we look forward to welcoming our students back in 2018 to continue their education after the Christmas break.”

Bishop Burton College was named Outstanding BTEC College of the Year 2017 and operates a second campus at Riseholme in Lincolnshire.