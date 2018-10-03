Children at Yorkshire school' locked out in rain' in row over green pens

Angry and bemused parents claim pupils at a Yorkshire school were forced to stand in the rain for 45 minutes today - in a row over green pens.

Children were told they needed to bring green pens to school to mark other children's work.

According to reports from parents, children were held in the playground while bags were searched.

School children at Park Lane Academy in Halifax were held in the rain for around 45 minutes this morning in a row over green pens.

Several parents contacted the Halifax Courier to express their views at the treatment of the children, many of whom rang for a lift having been told they would be sent home for not having the correct stationery.

This morning, children's bags were searched as they were held in a rainy playground.

One parent, who had arrived at school early for a meeting, described the scenes as 'chaos', claiming that the school had lost control of the situation. She said: "It was ridiculous. There were dozens of children just stood out in the rain.

"It was cold and many of them didn't have coats with them.

"As I left the school there were kids standing at the bus stop, walking home, there were parents shouting at staff.

"They just had absolutely no control over what was going on. It was awful."

Shortly after 11am, parents received a message from the school's Principal Miss Lisa Corrigan, which said: "Following the slow start to this morning's lessons we will be amending the morning procedures.

"As of tomorrow, different year groups will enter through different doors in order that uniform and equipment is checked more quickly.

"All students will be given a green pen today free of charge, but we ask that you maintain talking to your children about being organised for school."

Lisa Corrigan told the Halifax Courier: “Park Lane Academy is undergoing a transformation that has seen 60% of subject areas show improved results in summer 2018.

"Indeed, maths and science improved by almost 20%. The turnaround is underpinned by helping our students to become more organised and prepared for learning.

“Following equipment checks this morning, students were asked to queue so their heads of year could give them equipment and speak to them regarding being prepared for learning.

"All students were given green pens today to respond to feedback from teachers in their exercise books. Parents received a text message about equipment.

“The school entry procedures have also been amended in order to allow students into school more quickly.

"No children were sent off-site or told they would not be allowed entry into the premises.”

