Harrogate Grammar School: Governors reveal new headteacher

The new headteacher of Harrogate Grammar School has been revealed by governors, ahead of September 2019 when they will officially become the ninth head in the history of the school.

It was announced today (Tuesday, January 15) by the Governing Body, that while current headteacher Richard Sheriff will continue his work as CEO of the Red Kite Learning Trust, he will step down after 12 years of service at the school and be succeeded by Associate Headteacher, Neil Renton.

During his time at the school Mr Renton has held the position of Deputy Headteacher. He is said to have 'demonstrated his outstanding capabilities in his leadership of the Sixth Form and played a very significant role in the overall success' of HGS,' according to the school.

Paul Cotton, Chair of Governors, said “The Governors are delighted to be able to appoint someone of Mr Renton’s abilities and experience to this vital role. We look forward to working with him and the leadership team as they take the school towards a very bright future."

A First-Class graduate of the London School of Economics, Mr Renton completed his Post Graduate Certificate in Education at the Institute of Education in London before teaching at Colchester Sixth Form College. He was then appointed Head of Sociology and Psychology at Ilkley Grammar School where he himself had studied.

His work at Heckmondwike Grammar School, leading the sixth form, saw the school secure the 18th position in the Daily Telegraph's 'Top 100 Schools for A Levels.'

Richard Sheriff said: “Neil Renton demonstrated to the governors of the school that he had the vision, commitment and capacity to make the school truly ‘world class’. I am delighted that someone who really cares for every child, but is also ambitious for their future, is taking on this amazing job”.

In a statement Mr Renton said it 'was an honour and a privilege' to be given the opportunity.

He said: "It means a great deal to me to be appointed to the role of Headteacher and I have enormous respect for the responsibility of leading Harrogate Grammar School. It is an honour and a privilege to be given the opportunity and I am ambitious for the future of our school.

"I look forward to leading the school into the new decade, building on the success of my predecessors and maintaining our culture of ‘excellence for all’. I am committed to providing the very best teaching, opportunities and support for young people and look forward to continuing to work with students, staff, parents and our local community."