Historic Yorkshire school to axe Latin lessons after more than 600 years

A NORTH Yorkshire school where Latin has been on the curriculum for more than 600 years is to stop teaching the classical language for the first time in its history due to funding restrictions.

Latin will be notably absent when Richmond School – which was founded as Richmond Grammar School in the 14th century – announces its new GCSE programme on Tuesday. (Jan 23)

Cathy Bothwell, Richmond School’s former lead teacher for Latin and classics, said 12 students are due to sit GCSE Latin exams this June followed by 17 in June 2019, when the book will be closed on Latin at Richmond School.

Mrs Bothwell said: “Cutting access to Latin affects social mobility. It is very hard to get access to Latin and the classics anywhere outside of London and the south east of England. That has a knock-on effect on access to university degrees, especially at the leading universities.”

Jenna Potter. head teacher of Richmond School and Sixth Form College, said: “All schools are currently having to make adjustments to their curriculum offer due to funding restrictions.

“After considering a number of factors, including exam results and student numbers, we have regrettably made the decision to cease offering Latin from September. Richmond School and Sixth Form College’s broad and balanced curriculum will continue to consist of academic, practical and artistic subjects that promote the school’s vision of providing the best possible educational experiences and high quality outcomes for the young people of Richmondshire.”