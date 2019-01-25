King James's School: Knaresborough football pitch plans ‘a chance for communuity'

The outline plans for a new 3G pitch, which could turn a Knaresborough school into a ‘hub for the community,’ have been submitted.

An application from North Yorkshire County Council was submitted earlier this month to upgrade the current pitch at King James’s School, which is located to the south of the site.

The document presents details including the replacement and extension of the field with new artificial grass surfacing, and a variety of youth football pitches, mini soccer pitches and training area.

It has been a major project for the school, which has seen them rally support from the town to almost hit a target £100,000 , needed for the pitch. The remaining £350,000 that is needed could be covered if a bid to the Football Foundation is successful.

Along with freeing up space for community groups to use school facilities, Justin Waters Director of Business Services, said the pitch is a chance to open up the beautiful game to more teams, including women and girls clubs , and support people with learning disabilities.

He said: “In terms of the application, it’s taking an artificial pitch and looking to modernise it. But what people don’t see is that it will free up our sport centre for the use of the wider community.”

He added: “We are trying to build a sustainable partnership. Whatever funds we generate for this facility will go back into improving the grounds of the school and its facilities. It’s not just about this one project, its about creating a sustainable legacy.”