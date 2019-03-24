Leeds and West Yorkshire primary schools share £79,000 after Radio Aire challenge

A TOTAL of 14 primary schools across Leeds and West Yorkshire have bagged a share of £79,000 at the end of Radio Aire's Cash for Kids School Challenge.

The challenge was aimed at providing cash for projects in schools in disadvantaged areas and schools that have pupils with additional needs or disabilities.

Projects that schools want to raise funds for range from transforming playgrounds, building new sensory areas and outdoor learning spaces, books, equipment and more.

The challenge started on February 25 and each school had until March 22 to raise funds for their project.

The school raising the most cash won £5,000 from Cash for kids to go towards their project and a five runners-up will get £2,000 each.

Greenhill Primary School raised the most, and walked away with a total of £19,155.46.

They organised a wide range of fundraising activities including a colour run, bake sales, bag-packing and sponsored silences.

The Friends of Greenhill Primary teamed said “The community spirit that this challenge has created has been incredible.

"The feedback we received from members of the public about how exceptional our pupils have been during fundraising events makes us glow with pride.

Incredible memories have been made. We are not just a school, we are Greenhill.”

Lisa Sullivan, Radio Aire’s Cash for Kids charity manager, said: “We are so proud of the our first Schools Challenge and everyone who participated has put their heart and soul into this. The impact that funding will have on local children is immeasurable and will have lasting benefits for future generations.

"Well done to all of the schools who took part in the Schools Challenge, we are overwhelmed by your enthusiasm and dedication and we hope the funding helps even more children to reach their potential in our local schools.”

Other schools who took part in the challenge were Lower Wortley Primary School (£14,817.79), Newlands Primary School (£8,394.38), White Laith Primary School (£7,216.60), Myrtle Park Primary School (£7,195.22), Hill Top C of E Primary School (£6,519.55), Castleton Primary School (£3,731.80), Lighthouse School (£3,630.85), St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary (£3,297.37), Seacroft Grange Primary School (£3,039.80), All Saints C of E Primary School (£898), Pivot Leeds East (£710), Penny Field School – North West Silc (£580) and Springwell South Academy (£173.83).