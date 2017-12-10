New research school launched to raise standards in the classroom

Teachers in a Yorkshire city will be given extra support to make better use of evidence to inform their teaching and learning so that they can make a major difference in the classroom.

The new Bradford Research School has been launched to raise educational standards and promote social mobility across the district.

The school, which will be based at Dixons Academies, will champion the use of evidence of what works to improve and support teaching across the city’s schools.

Judith Kidd, head of Dixons Teaching School, told The Yorkshire Post it was an exciting time for education in Bradford.

She said: “Research schools provide a connection between schools and the educational research base, so that teachers know where to find accessible and relevant research.

“It is about helping teachers be more confident and make decisions based on where the research directs them.”

The Bradford Research School has been set up in partnership with the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) an independent charity dedicated to breaking the link between family income and educational achievement.

It has been created as part of Bradford’s Opportunity Area programme. Bradford has been chosen as one of 12 Opportunity Areas across the country to receive a share in £72m Government funding to fund work which promotes social mobility through education.

A new Bradford Opportunity Area partnership board has been created and a delivery plan for the work which will take place across the district will be launched in the new year.

The Bradford Research School will work with other schools across the city to ensure that successful evidence informed approaches to teaching can be shared across the district.

It is joining a network of existing research schools around the country which are supported by the EEF. Bradford Research School will also work with the Born in Bradford (BiB) project to disseminate key learning from the substantial generational health projects in order to improve the health and well-being of the city’s children.

Ms Kidd said the Research School project will be ‘phased’, with year one focusing on creating a network between schools in the city and targeted training. The second and third years will expand the network and develop training and will start to look at potential for the formal evaluation of innovative strategies being used in classrooms in the city.

She said: “The EEF and the Department for Education (DfE) have joint funded research schools in Opportunity Areas to accelerate educational improvement. We are part of a wonderful, wider network of Research Schools and we look forward to bringing our own partners to further strengthen this work.”

Sir Nick Weller, the chief executive of Dixons Academies, said: “We are delighted to launch the Bradford Research School. We look forward to working with a wide range of schools across the district to disseminate the best current research about teaching and learning, and to identify our own best practice in Bradford.

“The more we and our partners root what we do in clear evidence of what works and what has the most impact, the more we will improve the life chances of the young people in our city.”