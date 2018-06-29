Olympic track cyclist helps get pupils up and running

Olympic cyclist Jess Varnish joined more than 1,700 primary school pupils for a fun run aimed at inspiring healthy lifestyles.

The track cyclist led teams from 25 Leeds schools in the Go Run for Fun at Cardinal Heenan High School yesterday.

The event, supported by chemical and oil giant Ineos, has now seen more than 250,000 runners take part across the country.

Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe said it has never been more important to support young people in leading healthier, more active lives, while Peter McQuillen-Strong, headteacher at Holy Family Catholic Primary School who helped to organise the event, said it gave pupils from all corners of the city the chance to take part.

“We know pupils are inspired by joining the thousands of other pupils to enjoy a challenging run,” he said.

“From experience we know that enabling children to participate together in a mass fun event can raise a passion and determination to get out and run again, and it’s a wonderful chance for children in the area, who may never enter a competitive event, to develop a healthy mindset and enjoy taking part in future activities.”