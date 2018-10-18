Open evenings ‘vital’ to choosing right sixth-form

The head of a Harrogate sixth-form college has emphasised the importance of attending open evenings before applying.

Neil Renton, from Harrogate Grammar School Sixth Form, said attending information events gives students the chance to make informed decisions.

“This is the first time students have got total choice in what they study. It is really important they attend open evenings so they can make the right choices,” he said.

“Open evenings really are all about supporting students to make the right choice.”

Mr Renton said recent changes to exams meant it was more important than ever for students to be sure about the subjects they wanted to study.

“A-levels are now linear, so effectively you have two years of study before a final exam,” he said.

“It makes that decision all the more important because you are studying those subjects for two years.”

Whether you are a parent or a teenager applying to sixth-form college there are several ways you can make the most of open evenings.

Here are some of our top tips on what to ask and what to look out for.

1. Do your research

Before attending open evenings, do your research and make a list of any follow-up questions you need answering on the night.

While it is important to keep an open mind, going in prepared will help to ensure you make the most of the evening.

2. Don’t be afraid to move

This year Harrogate Grammar School Sixth Form welcomed 120 students who had previously attended different schools.

“It is really common that students join us at the sixth-form level and they add to the diversity of the school,” said Mr Renton.

“I think it is particularly important for those students to attend open evenings.”

Transport doesn’t have to be a barrier either – Harrogate Grammar School Sixth Form offers a bespoke bus service to help students travel to and from the college.

3. Check the results

When considering sixth-forms look for consistently excellent results rather than just one year.

4. Look at the subjects on offer

Sixth-form is the first time teenagers have a true choice in what they are studying so it is important to look at the range on offer.

Look for a diverse range of subjects with knowledgeable tutors who are available to answer questions.

“Our information evening is designed so that all 35 subjects on offer are represented by the teachers who are delivering the courses,” said Mr Renton.

“They will give a short presentation of about 15 minutes about the kind of student it would suit, any activities and what the course involves.

“This gives students the specific information they need to make the right choice.”

However, attending open evenings can also open up new opportunities.

When Year 13 head student Jen Reaney attended an open evening at Harrogate Grammar School Sixth Form it set her on an entirely new academic path.

“I ended up choosing a subject I had never considered before,” she said. “I went to a talk and I was just infatuated with it.

“That was psychology which is what I am going on to study at university.”

5. Look beyond the subjects

It is also important to consider what other opportunities a sixth-form college offers to help students develop and prepare for the next stage of their lives.

Are there active, student-led societies, leadership opportunities and a wide range of extra-curricular activities on offer?

Jen said one of the opportunities she has enjoyed most is working with Year 7 pupils to help them transition into the main school – something she believes is a strength for the college.

“There is a really broad range of opportunities in leadership, work experience, enrichment and extra-curricular activities,” she said.

6. Don’t be afraid to ask questions

Take the chance to chat to current students at open evenings. Do they seem passionate and engaged?

Are teachers open to questions about the curriculum and how they meet each student’s learning needs?

7. Think about progression

What happens after sixth-form is crucial, so check that there is a clear route to university, further education or apprenticeships. Find out if successful alumni visit to inspire current students and whether there is an active work-experience programme.

Mr Renton said a key thing to look out for was sixth-form colleges with a Career Mark which recognises excellence in careers education, information and guidance. It helps show a college has teaching excellence plus real-world expertise.

