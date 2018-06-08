Police called to Leeds school after disturbance involving pupil leads to full evacuation

Have your say

A schoolboy has been arrested by police in Leeds after causing a disturbance which resulted in a full evacuation of his school.

West Yorkshire Police said its officers were called to Crawshaw Academy in Pudsey at 11.20am today amid concerns for the boy's welfare.

Police were called to Crawshaw Academy in Pudsey, Leeds, amid concerns for a pupil's wellbeing. Picture: Google

Also in news: Man arrested over arson attacks on mosque and Sikh temple in Leeds remains under investigation



It followed a disturbance involving the boy at the school in Robin Lane.

A fire alarm had been activated during the course of the incident, resulting in a full evacuation of the school.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called to Crawshaw Academy after a disturbance involving a pupil. He had run off from the school and concerns were raised for his welfare.

"The fire alarm had been activated and pupils and staff had left the building."

Also in news: See inside the luxury hotel where the England football team stayed during their visit to Leeds



The spokesman said police were currently at the school and the pupil had been found safe by officers in the area.

He has been arrested in connection with the incident.