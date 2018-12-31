Private school fees: how much does it cost to send your child to an independent school in West Yorkshire?
A breakdown of day and boarding fees for independent schools in West Yorkshire.
Gateways School in Harewood has the most expensive year’s tuition for a pupil costing up to £13,614, while Ackworth School near Pontefract has the priciest boarding fees at up to £29,151 per year.
1. Ackworth School
Day fees per annum: 8,145 - 13,518. Boarding fees per annum: 29,151.
2. Bradford Christian School
Day fees per annum: 2,460 - 4,440.
3. Bradford Grammar School
Day fees per annum: 9,915 (junior school), 12,669 (senior school).
4. Bronte House School
Day fees per annum: 9,000 - 13,575. Boarding fees per annum: 27,900 - 28,020.
