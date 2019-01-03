School holiday dates 2019: this is when terms will start and finish in North Yorkshire

The new year may have just arrived, but it’s never too early to start thinking ahead to your next holiday.
There are just seven months to go until the 2018-2019 academic year comes to a close but there are plenty of holidays to break up the year.
Here are all the North Yorkshire County Council school holiday dates you need to know for 2019-2020:
2018-2019 academic year
Training day - schools close Monday 7 January 2019
Christmas - schools open Tuesday 8 January 2019
Half term - schools close Monday 25 February and open Monday 4 March 2019
Easter - schools close Monday 15 April and open Tuesday 30 April 2019
Training day - schools close Monday 29 April 2019
May Bank Holiday - schools close Monday 6 May 2019
Half term - schools close Monday 27 May and open Monday 3 June 2019
Summer - schools close Monday 22 July 2019
2019-2020 academic year
Training day - schools close Monday 2 September 2019
Half term - schools close Monday 28 October and open Monday 4 November 2019
Christmas - schools close Monday 23 December 2019 and open Tuesday 7 January 2020
Training day - schools close Monday 6 January 2020
Half term - schools close Monday 17 February and open Monday 24 February 2020
Easter - schools close Monday 6 April and open Tuesday 21 April 2020
Training day - schools close Monday 20 April 2020
May Bank Holiday - schools close Monday 4 May 2020
Half term - schools close Monday 25 May and open Monday 1 June 2020
Summer - schools close Monday 20 July 2020
