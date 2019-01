School holiday dates 2019: this is when terms will start and finish in Yorkshire

Have your say

Here are all the Yorkshire school holiday dates you need to know for 2019-2020:

West Yorkshire

2018-2019 academic year

- Christmas - schools open Monday 7 January 2019

- Spring mid-term - schools close Friday 15 February and open Monday 25 February 2019

- Easter - schools close Friday 29 March and open Monday 15 April 2019

- April Bank Holiday - schools close Thursday 18 April and open Tuesday 23 April 2019

- May Bank Holiday - schools close Friday 3 May and open 7 May 2019

- Summer mid-term - schools close 24 May and open Monday 3 June 2019

- Summer - schools close Wednesday 24 July 2019

2019-2020 academic year

- Summer - schools open Monday 2 September 2019

- Autumn mid-term - schools close Friday 25 October and open Monday 4 November 2019

- Christmas - schools close Friday 20 December 2019 and open Monday 6 January 2020

- Spring mid-term - schools close Friday 14 February and open Monday 24 February 2020

- Easter - schools close Friday 3 April and open Monday 20 April 2020

- May Bank Holiday - schools close Friday 1 May and open Tuesday 5 May 2020

- Summer mid-term - schools close Friday 22 May and open Monday 1 June 2020

- Summer - schools close Monday 20 July 2020

South Yorkshire

2018-2019 academic year

- Christmas - schools open Monday 7 January 2019

- Autumn half term​ - schools close Monday 18 February and open Monday 25 February 2019

- Easter - schools close Monday 1 April and open Monday 15 April 2019

- April Bank holiday - schools close Friday 19 and Monday 22 April 2019

- May Bank Holiday - schools close Monday 6 May 2019

- Half term - schools close Monday 27 May and open Monday 3 June 2019

- Summer - schools close Thursday 25 July 2019

2019-2020 academic year

- Summer - schools open Monday 2 September 2019

- Autumn half term - schools close Monday 28 October and open Monday 4 November 2019

- Christmas - schools close Monday 23 December 2019 and open Monday 6 January 2020

- Spring half term - schools close Monday 17 February and open Monday 24 February 2020

- Easter - schools close Monday 30 March and open Tuesday 14 April 2020

- May Bank Holiday - schools close Monday 4 May 2020

- Half term - schools close Monday 25 May and open Monday 1 June 2020

- Summer - schools close Wednesday 22 July 2020

North Yorkshire

2018-2019 academic year

- Training day - schools close Monday 7 January 2019

- Christmas - schools open Tuesday 8 January 2019

- Half term - schools close Monday 25 February and open Monday 4 March 2019

- Easter - schools close Monday 15 April and open Tuesday 30 April 2019

- Training day - schools close Monday 29 April 2019

- May Bank Holiday - schools close Monday 6 May 2019

- Half term - schools close Monday 27 May and open Monday 3 June 2019

- Summer - schools close Monday 22 July 2019

2019-2020 academic year

- Training day - schools close Monday 2 September 2019

- Half term - schools close Monday 28 October and open Monday 4 November 2019

- Christmas - schools close Monday 23 December 2019 and open Tuesday 7 January 2020

- Training day - schools close Monday 6 January 2020

- Half term - schools close Monday 17 February and open Monday 24 February 2020

- Easter - schools close Monday 6 April and open Tuesday 21 April 2020

- Training day - schools close Monday 20 April 2020

- May Bank Holiday - schools close Monday 4 May 2020

- Half term - schools close Monday 25 May and open Monday 1 June 2020

- Summer - schools close Monday 20 July 2020

East Yorkshire

2018-2019 academic year

- Christmas - schools open Monday 7 January 2019

- Spring half term - schools close Monday 18 February and open Monday 25 February 2019

- Easter - schools close Monday 8 April and open Monday 22 April 2019

- Half term - schools close Monday 27 May and open Monday 3 June 2019

- Summer - schools close Tuesday 23 July 2019

2019-2020 academic year

- Summer - schools open Monday 2 September 2019

- Autumn half term - schools close Monday 28 October and open Monday 4 November 2019

- Christmas - schools close Monday 23 December 2019 and open Monday 6 January 2020

- Spring half term - schools close Monday 17 February and open Monday 24 February 2020

- Easter - schools close Monday 6 April and open Monday 20 April 2020

- May Bank Holiday - schools close Monday 4 May 2020

- Half term - schools close Monday 25 May and open Monday 1 June 2020

- Summer - schools close Monday 20 July 2020

