The Yorkshire Post says: Secondary school league tables present mixed picture for region

THE latest secondary school league tables paint a mixed picture of educational standards in Yorkshire.

Though more than 300 schools nationally were deemed to be under-performing, just 19 of those were in this region.

It means that, outside of London, Yorkshire has the lowest proportion of high schools achieving below the Government’s floor standard in England – and staff, students and parents should be praised for their efforts to ensure this level of performance has been achieved.

But it is worth also noting the point of Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, who rightly observes that league tables can never tell the full story of a school.

It is true that results do not always capture the hard work that goes on behind the scenes, nor do they take into account the nurturing role schools play in terms of life skills and emotional resilience and wellbeing.

Furthermore, while Yorkshire’s low percentage of under-performing schools is undoubtedly cause for celebration, the region’s pupil progress score did dip in the last year and there is clearly still room for improvement.

Regional divides are also evident, with no under-performing schools in York, for example, compared to five in Bradford.

This situation is contrary to the Government’s ambition that all pupils, regardless of their background and where they live, are able to fulfil their educational potential.

It is clear more work must be done to address the performance divide in Yorkshire and elsewhere so every child has a fair chance of a high-quality education.