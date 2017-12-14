The Yorkshire primary schools which fail to meet government standards

Have your say

These are the Yorkshire primary schools which fail to meet national targets for pupil progress.

Pupils' development by the age of 11 is measured by the Department for Education, who found 511 schools in England which had fewer than 65 per cent of children reaching the minimum expected standards in core subjects including reading, writing and maths.

In Yorkshire there were:-

Bradford

Fearnville Primary School

Lister Primary School

Parkland Primary School

Nessfield Primary School, Keighley

Oldfield Primary School, Keighley

Calderdale

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School, Elland

Bradshaw Primary School, Halifax

St Augustine's C of E VA Junior and Infant School, Halifax

Withinfields Primary School, Halifax

Hebden Royd C of E VA Primary School, Hebden Bridge

Doncaster

Askern Spa Junior School

Highfields Primary Academy

Stainforth Kirton Lane Primary School

Stirling Primary School

The Woodlands Primary School

Waverley Academy

East Riding

Martongate Primary School, Bridlington

Garton-on-the-Wolds Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Driffield

Hedon Primary School, Hull

St Mary and St Joseph Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School, Pocklington

Rawcliffe Primary School, Rawcliffe

Kirklees

Fieldhead Primary Academy, Batley

Orchard Primary Academy, Dewsbury

Almondbury Community School, Huddersfield

Fixby Junior and Infant School, Huddersfield

Lowerhouses CofE (Voluntary Controlled) Junior Infant and Early Years School, Huddersfield

Newsome Junior School, Huddersfield

Oak C of E Primary School, Huddersfield

High Bank Junior Infant and Nursery School, Liversedge

Leeds

Pudsey Tyersal Primary School

Bramley Primary School

Grimes Dyke Primary School, Whinmoor

Iveson Primary School, Cookridge

Kirkstall Valley Primary School

Middleton St Mary's Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Quarry Mount Primary School, Woodhouse

Blackgates Primary School, Tingley

North Yorkshire

Catterick Garrison, Le Cateau Community Primary School

Glasshouses Community Primary School, Harrogate

Woodfield Primary School, Harrogate

Sutton in Craven Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Keighley

Thornton Dale C of E (VC) Primary School, Pickering

Friarage Community Primary School, Scarborough

Scarborough, Braeburn Primary and Nursery School, Scarborough

Hambleton Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Selby

Easingwold Community Primary School, York

Rotherham and Sheffield

Brookfield Primary Academy, Mexborough

Dinnington Community Primary School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Rotherham

Meynell Community Primary School, Sheffield

Norfolk Community Primary School, Sheffield

Wakefield

Smawthorne Henry Moore Primary School, Castleford

Ash Grove Junior and Infant School, Pontefract

Kinsley Academy, Pontefract

Pontefract De Lacy Primary School, Pontefract

Crigglestone Mackie Hill Junior and Infant School, Wakefield

English Martyrs Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy, Wakefield

Methodist Voluntary Controlled Junior, Infant and Nursery School: With Communication Resource, Wakefield

Wakefield St Mary's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, Wakefield