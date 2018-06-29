VIDEO: If a sports career is your goal check out these degree courses at University of Hull

If a sports career is your goal check out these degree courses and sign up for the next open day at University of Hull on Saturday, July 7.

For more details and to book to attend the next open day - CLICK HERE.

Always loved sport? Love doing? Love watching? Is the World Cup taking over your life? Imagine being there for all the glory of the final, getting your own taste of World Cup fever close-up.

Perhaps it’s not too much of a game-changer to think a career in sport might be the way forward for you?

Studying for a degree in sport, health and exercise science at the University of Hull can lead to exciting careers in fields such as sports science, rehabilitation, personal training, physical education, physiotherapy, coaching, weight management and performance analysis.

The University of Hull's BSc Sport and Exercise Science degree has been designed to recognise the new communication and technological challenges faced by sport and exercise practitioners– and meet a growing demand for graduates with the skills to support athletes, coaches, clients and other professionals.

Amber Amey, who studied Sport Rehabilitation at the University, said: “Sport has always been part of my life. I think I drove my parents crazy as I had something on every day of the week. I took part in all sorts of sport – netball, football, swimming and karate. And then I got into coaching and refereeing.”

Amber doesn’t feel she particularly chose a degree in sport rehabilitation, but adds: “Everything I did led me to it.

“I think people always think: ‘sport’ – you have to play it to study it. But you really don’t. There are lots of people on my course who don’t play a particular sport but they really enjoy getting athletes back from injury.”

About to graduate in July, Amber has an exciting summer ahead as a result of her time at University with her graduation, three weeks in Australia and a trip to Ghana all part of the package.

As part of the Sport Rehabilitation degree students must complete a minimum of 400 clinical hours. Amber was allocated placements at Doncaster Rovers and Hull FC. She also provided post-event massage for marathons and other charity events.

Alongside her compulsory placements, she also coached for the Wildcats programme for schools, a partnership between the FA and the University to encourage girls, aged five to 11, to get involved in football.

“The placement opportunities from the University have been absolutely amazing. I am most proud of the fact that I have really made the most of all the opportunities the University has given me,” she said.

During Amber’s time in Australia, she will support rugby league players from Archbishop Sentamu Academy in Hull with injury prevention and management.

For her visit to Accra in Ghana, she was one of three students selected as a result of the coaching proficiency she demonstrated in her many volunteering roles on campus and in the local sporting community.

“I feel like I am a lot more confident in a lot of things now and I think my coaching experience has definitely helped,” Amber said.

“I love sport – all the different sports and all the different people. Each sport, and each injury is different. And I love that.”

Watch Amber's video - CLICK HERE.

Some students have gone onto careers with top professional clubs, including Hull City, Hull FC and Hull KR, as well as working within the Ministry of Defence and opening their own private practices.

The University's impressive facilities include specialised exercise and performance laboratories where students are taught and conduct their own research using the latest, most innovative technology in the sector.

It has some of the most extensive on-campus sports facilities in the UK featuring £16 million worth of new sports and gym facilities, including a £3.5 million football hub part-funded by the Premier League and the FA Facilities Fund.

The facility boasts more than 50 student-run Athletic Union clubs, from fencing to football, and if you’re looking to excel, it can support you via its Sporting Excellence Clubs and Talented Athlete Programme.

Its expertise is illustrated with collaborations on major research projects with FIFA, the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

And don’t worry about your past performance. Students say they are inspired by the way they are taught and the opportunities they are given to succeed. Bosses say its foundation year will get you up to speed if you don’t have the grades for direct admission.

Courses include: BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise Science; BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise Nutrition; BSc (Hons) / MSci Sport Rehabilitation; and BSc (Hons) Sports Coaching and Performance Science.

Inspired? Book now for our open day on Saturday, July 7 - CLICK HERE.