Weekend weather round-up: What to expect in Leeds as the heatwave continues

As the heatwave continues, temperatures in Leeds are currently hot with bright, clear skies, but will this remain the same over the weekend?

Here’s the weather forecast for Leeds over the next three days.

In general, warm temperatures are still expected, with mostly pure sunshine, but some sunny intervals and cloudy periods may occur over the next three days

In general, warm temperatures are still expected, with mostly pure sunshine, but some sunny intervals and cloudy periods may occur over the next three days.

The pollen count and UV intensity are both expected to be high over the weekend.

Friday July 6

Highs of: 24°C

The hot weather provides the perfect time to go to the beach

Lows of: 15°C

Temperatures in Leeds on Friday are expected to reach highs of 24°C, reaching it peak at around 14:00.

Sunny intervals are expected throughout most of the day, with temperatures only beginning to slowly dip at around 22:00.

Saturday July 7

Highs of: 25°C

Lows of: 16°C

Temperatures continue to rise on Saturday, with the peak temperature of 25°C being reached at around 16:00.

The temperature will then slowly begin to dip, but it will still remain warm throughout the evening, with temperatures of 21°C expected at 22:00.

Sunday July 8

Highs of: 27°C

Lows of: 16°C

The temperature will still continue to rise on Sunday, with the temperature set to reach its peak of 27°C at around 16:00.

It is expected to be mostly pure sunshine, but some sunny intervals may occur throughout the day, and again the temperature is expected to be 21°C at around 22:00.