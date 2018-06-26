Why teaching could give you the ultimate in job fulfillment

Feeling a sense of pride at work can be incredibly rewarding, but how many of us experience this? Wouldn’t it be great if you did?

Feat

The younger generation are particularly keen to pursue a rewarding career. Research from the Get Into Teaching campaign shows almost a third (29%) of students and recent graduates in Leeds want a career that makes them feel proud, and almost two-thirds (61%) want to feel their job is worthwhile.

That’s why teaching could be a fulfilling career option for those starting out in the world of work. Whether you’re a student or recent graduate, or even someone looking for a change in career, being a teacher offers these kinds of emotional rewards you might be looking for.

Why teaching? Research from the campaign also shows three-quarters (77%) of current teachers feel proud of the job they do at least once a week and two-thirds (68%) of teachers feel they have the opportunity to inspire people every day, compared to less than a third (31%) of non-teachers.

If you train to teach you could experience these feelings in your career too. When you’re a teacher, you can inspire young people to realise their ambitions and go home each day knowing you’ve made a difference.

Jamie Chapman, a deputy head teacher from Meanwood Church of England Primary in Leeds, said: “Teaching is a job that I’m incredibly proud to do. As a graduate I had lots of choices of potential careers, but I was drawn to teaching.

“Ultimately, I wanted a career that was rewarding and teaching ticks all the boxes – it is full of emotional rewards and I feel like I’m doing something worthwhile every day. It is also a structured profession where I am supported and encouraged to develop my skills and look to progress.

“I would encourage anyone looking for a truly meaningful career to find out more about teaching. Get involved – it is the best job in the world.”

The other great thing about being a teacher is the balance it strikes between emotional and practical rewards. To help attract bright talent to the profession, generous tax-free bursaries of up to £26,000* are available to help you train. A career in teaching also offers you the possibility of rapid progression – in fact, teachers in leadership roles earn on average £57,500.

Are you tempted by teaching? Experts from the Get Into Teaching team are on hand, providing guidance to aspiring teachers. To find out more visit: education.gov.uk/teaching or call 0800 389 2500.

*Subject to eligibility. Selected subjects only

The Get Into Teaching campaign, from the Department for Education, provides a comprehensive programme of support and advice.

Brought to you by Featurelink.