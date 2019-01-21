Here’s an eerie glimpse inside what was one of Sheffield’s most popular swimming baths before its demolition last summer.

Chapeltown Swimming Pool was reduced to rubble last year following its closure in 2016 after 55 years of serving the area’s swimmers.

Inside the abandoned Chapeltown Swimming Pool.

But urban explorer Luce Russell managed to take a peek inside the building enjoyed by thousands over the years before the bulldozers moved in.

READ MORE: Work begins to demolish Sheffield swimming baths

And her video shows the extent of decay the building had fallen into and the amount of vandalism its had suffered since closing in February 2016.

Brighton-based Luce visited the baths last January – as part of a UK tour exploring abandoned buildings across the country.

Chapeltown Baths following its closure

The 23-year-old said: “When I was 18 years old I heard about an abandoned asylum.

“I was interested in having a look to see what it was like.

“After seeing the building, I loved the feel and adrenaline of looking inside these types of building.

READ MORE: Eerie look inside Sheffield swimming baths – PICTURES

Swimming lessons in progress at Chapeltown in 1995.

“I started exploring properly when I was 19 and I have travelled the UK looking in abandoned buildings.”

She has a Facebook page dedicated to her exploring – Abandoned and Derelict Britain and a YouTube channel - Exploring With Lucy – where she uploads clips of her visits.

She said: “I love going to these places for the history.

READ MORE: Frozen in time – inside Sheffield’s abandoned court house and town hall

End of an era as Chapeltown Baths are demolished.

“It’s amazing to think when you’re in these buildings that they once used to be a place where people would come on a daily basis.”

The baths in Burncross Road were a key part of life in Chapeltown for 55 years – and we’ve found some photos in our archive showing the building in its heyday.

Chapeltown Baths are demolished in the summer of 2018.