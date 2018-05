Have your say

Police have issued an efit of a suspect, following a burglary at a house in Bradford.

A window was smashed and electrical items were taken from the house on Lynthorne Road between 6pm and 7.40pm on Wednesday May 2.

But they were thrown away by the suspects as they ran from the scene.

Enquiries are continuing and police are asking anyone who recognises the person to contact Bradford District CID on 101.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.