Eight fire engines at housing block blaze in York

Eight fire engines rushed to a blaze which caused damage at a housing block in York.

Emergency services were called to Wheatfield Lane, Haxby, shortly after 5.50pm last night.

It has been reported that reisdent people were evacuated at what is believed to be a retirement complex.

The fire started in a first floor flat, which resulted in in severe fire damage.

Damage was also caused to neighbouring homes and the roof, and the whole building suffered smoke damage.

Two residents were taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be lift threatening, according to North Yorkshire Fire and Resuce Service.

Crews used 24 breathing apparatus sets, five hosereel jets, five jets, ladders and thermal imaging cameras.

A cause is to be confirmed and authorities were due to revisit the scene this morning.

Crews from Huntington, Acomb, York, Easingwold, Tadcaster and Selby attended, as well as an aerial ladder from Harrogate and welfare appliances from Thirsk.