Eight of the most scenic dog walks in Yorkshire

Yorkshire provides many scenic spots which are perfect for dog walks throughout the year, so come rain or shine you can enjoy the best of what Yorkshire's nature has to offer. If you're tired of your usual dog walking routes and want to experience a change of scenery, Yorkshire has an array of areas that are perfect for your pooch.

Roundhay Park, West Yorkshire

Located in Leeds, this city park has acres of land for you and your dog to explore. It includes not only parkland, but woods, lakes and gardens, providing a great escape from the bustling city. This West Yorkshire park is a great place to walk your dog in a space surrounded by greenery and becomes even more scenic in the snowy weather.

Otley Chevin, West Yorkshire

With multiple entrances and free parking, Otley Chevin is ten miles north-west of Leeds city centre and provides an alternative to your local park. This popular dog walking route allows visitors to overlook the town of Otley and with a range of woodland paths, hilly routes and themed trails there's plenty of choice.

Runswick Bay, North Yorkshire

Escape to the coast and let your dog run along the sandy beaches of Runswick Bay. Situated in the North York Moors region and only a few miles from Whitby, this dog-friendly beach and has no restrictions at any time of the year, so even if the weather is cold and it's snowing outside, you can still let your dog roam free whilst taking in the coastal views and brisk sea air.

Botanical Gardens at York Museum Gardens, North Yorkshire

If you live in the centre of York, but fancy a scenic alternative to your everyday city dog walk, then the Botanical Gardens at York Museum provide a scenic and historical alternative. With ten acres of land, plants, wildlife and the historical ruins of St.Mary's Abbey to explore, these gardens are are a peaceful escape in the heart of the city. Although you do have to keep your dog on a lead, the gardens are open 363 days of the year, so whatever the weather you can still enjoy a dog walk here.

Flamborough Head, East Riding of Yorkshire

Another coastal location, Flamborough Head is a popular dog walking destination as walks along the cliffs provide panoramic sea views. A short walk away is the idyllic North Cove Beach, which again allows your dog (and you if you'd like) to run along the sand or paddle in the sea.

Humber Bridge Country Park, East Riding of Yorkshire

Situated nearby to the renowned Humber Bridge, this country park provides plenty of woodland area for you and your dog. With the Cliff Trail, Meadow Trail, and Pond Trail, there's plenty of variety for your walk and you can even venture down the public path alongside the River Humber if you want to extend the length of your walk.

Rivelin Valley Nature Trail, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

This nature trail is not only scenic, but it has an array of different walking trails, old mills, dams and there are plenty of streams for your dogs to play in. This location is extremely family friendly and has paddling pools that are great for children during the summer and a cafe to enjoy after your dog walk.

Langsett Reservoir, South Yorkshire

Located on the edge of the Peak District National Park and near the villages of Langsett and Upper Midhope, this reservoir has both woodland and open moorland area, which are perfect for walking the dog. Managed by Yorkshire Water, this reservoir is located close to Sheffield and Stocksbridge and has a nearby visitor centre, named Langsett Barn, alongside a car park and picnic area.