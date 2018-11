Have your say

AN ELDERLY couple were taken to hospital after the car they were travelling in struck a wall in Denholme near Bradford.

Firefighters freed the couple who were trapped in the Honda HR-V car following the collision, which happened just after 8am today (Weds Nov 21) on Cragg Lane at Denholme.

The injured couple were taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance.

Crews from fire stations at Illingworth and Fairweather Green attended the incident.