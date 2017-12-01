Elderly cyclist dies after South Yorkshire collision

Have your say

A 78-year-old South Yorkshire cyclist involved in a collision with a minibus has now died from his injuries.

It is reported that at around 12.30pm on Saturday, November 25, a bicycle and a Ford Transit Tourneo minibus were involved in a collision on Pontefract Road, Cudworth.

The 78-year-old man riding the bicycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He remained in hospital in a critical condition, where he sadly died today.

His family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

They have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 508 of November 25, 2017.