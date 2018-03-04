Elderly man found safe and well after concerns raised by drivers in Grimsby

An elderly man who sparked concern from passing motorists after being spotted walking in the dark along a major travel route has been found safe and well, police have said.

Police had appealed for information about the man after he was seen walking along the A16 in Grimsby at about 8.45pm on Saturday.

"We have confirmed today that the elderly man seen walking along Peaks Parkway in Grimsby last night is safe and well," a spokesman for Humberside Police has now said.

"A kindhearted member of the public picked him up and took him home.

"Thanks very much for all your calls with information and for sharing our appeal."