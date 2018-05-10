Elderly pedestrian critical after being hit by car

AN 88-YEAR-OLD man is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Keighley.

He was struck by a brown Ford Focus in Keighley Road, Oakworth, Keighley, near its junction with Lidget, at 11.20am yesterday.

The man was taken to hospital where his condition is described as critical but stable.

The driver of the vehicle, a man who is also in his eighties, was spoken to by officers at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances prior to it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police's Western Area Roads Policing Team on 101, quoting log 624 of May 9.

Also in the news: Traffic warning: Commuter chaos as Leeds roads gridlocked by multiple incidents

Fire breaks out in ground floor of Post Office