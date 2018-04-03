Elderly woman's purse stolen in Easingwold

An elderly woman was left "shaken" after having her purse stolen in Easingwold.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the theft at the Co-op store at the Market Place on Friday.

It happened between 11.45am and 11.48am.

The victim, who lives locally, was left shaken but was not injured, police said.

To pass on information, call 101, select option two, and ask for Lucy Tate. People can also email lucy.tate@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Use the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180054049.