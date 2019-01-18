Elderly woman suffers serious injury in Shipley road collision

An elderly woman suffered a serious leg injury when she was hit by a car in the middle of Shipley.

The 72-year-old pedestrian was struck by the Nissan Juke on Market Street at about 5.35pm yesterday.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police today said the woman’s condition was not thought to be life threatening.

The spokesman also confirmed that the car stopped at the scene.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to ring PC Stephen Wright at the West Yorkshire force’s Western Area Roads Policing unit on 101, quoting log reference 13190030654.