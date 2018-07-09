Electrical fault sparks car fire in Harrogate

Firefighters were called out to Harrogate after an electrical fault sparked a car fire.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crew from Harrogate was dispatched to Parliament Street yesterday evening (July 8) following reports that a car was filling with smoke.

They were able to extinguish the fire inside the Skoda using a hose reel jet. Damage was caused to the wiring and interior contents of the vehicle.

A spokesperson for NYFRS said: "As with all electrical items we would advise people to check wiring on a regular basis to look for signs of wear or damage."