Eleven amazing photos we took of Yorkshire this week

The Yorkshire Post photography team has been busy this week.

Here are our favourite images taken across the county.

Bobby Mitchell, aged seven, of Garforth, enjoying the evening sun whilst playing at Garforth Skatepark, Leeds

1. Garforth, Leeds

James Hardisty
A couple pause to take pictures on Surprise View in Otley Chevin Country Park as the cold weather blows into Yorkshire

2. Otley Chevin

Tony Johnson
A cyclist is silhouetted beside the bandstand in Roundhay Park, Leeds.

3. Roundhay Park

Simon Hulme
A farmer slowly drives his tractor to plough a field near Tadcaster, North Yorkshire as gulls dive around to feast on grubs in the overturned soil.

4. Tadcaster

James Hardisty
