Eleven amazing photos we took of Yorkshire this week The Yorkshire Post photography team has been busy this week. Here are our favourite images taken across the county. 1. Garforth, Leeds Bobby Mitchell, aged seven, of Garforth, enjoying the evening sun whilst playing at Garforth Skatepark, Leeds James Hardisty jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Otley Chevin A couple pause to take pictures on Surprise View in Otley Chevin Country Park as the cold weather blows into Yorkshire Tony Johnson jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Roundhay Park A cyclist is silhouetted beside the bandstand in Roundhay Park, Leeds. Simon Hulme jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Tadcaster A farmer slowly drives his tractor to plough a field near Tadcaster, North Yorkshire as gulls dive around to feast on grubs in the overturned soil. James Hardisty jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3