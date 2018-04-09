'Embarrassed' Doncaster TV host Jeremy Clarkson forced to wait for RAC after car breaks down

'Embarrassed' Doncaster TV motormouth Jeremy Clarkson was left stranded in a London street waiting for the RAC after his luxury motor broke down.

The former Top Gear presenter was pictured waiting for help in Rotherhithe, South East London and had to call a recovery truck after his SUV conked out in the street.

Motorists and passers by saw Grand Tour presenter Jeremy, 57, standing by the new vehicle with the engine bonnet up - with some using the chance to grab a few pictures.

An onlooker said: “He was talking to two people on the street. There were two RAC people checking his car.

“He seemed very calm but he did look a bit embarrassed when he saw me taking pictures.”