Emergency crews rescuing man trapped in hole in Harrogate

Emergency service crews from across two counties have been called out to Harrogate where a man is currently trapped in a hole.

Rossett Green Lane has been closed as police, fire and ambulance crews attempt to rescue the man this morning (Friday, April 6).

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "This is an incident involving a casualty in a trench. We have Harrogate and Knaresborough crews in attendance. There is also the heart team from the ambulance service and the technical rescue team from West Yorkshire.

"We believe there was some form of roadworks being carried out when this occurred. The incident is currently ongoing."