Emergency crews search River Humber after reports of man in the water

Emergency services have been searching the Humber estuary this morning after reports that a man had gone into the water near the Humber Bridge.

The inshore rescue boat Humber Rescue, along with the search and rescue helicopter and coastguard teams were scrambled around 4am.

However despite their efforts, nothing has been found and crews are about to be stood down.

In a statement HM Coastguard said: "HM Coastguard received a report just before 4am today of a person in the water near Humber Bridge.

"An extensive search and rescue of the area was carried out by Humber independent rescue boat, HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Humberside, and Hull, Cleethorpes and Donna Nook Coastguard Rescue Teams.

"Nothing was found during that extensive search which is about to be stood down."

Humberside Police said the man's next-of-kin had been informed and would be supported by specially-trained officers.

