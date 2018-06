Emergency services rushed to Dewsbury last night after a road crash.

The collision took place near a bridge on Thornhill Road at around 21.25pm.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance was reportedly called out, along with a Hazardous Area Response Team, ambulance and firefighters.

It is believed to have involved an overturned vehicle on the overflow bridge near West Vale, although two vehicles may have been involved.

One man who witnessed the aftermath of the collision, Ash Milnes, described it as "terrible".