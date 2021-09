South Yorkshire Police were called to Ulley Reservoir, near Rotherham at around 6.10pm this evening (Thursday) and were joined at the scene by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

The public were asked to avoid the area while investigations took place.

A spokesperson said: "At approximately 6:10pm, we were called to concerns a man had got into difficulty in the water. The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by our officers."