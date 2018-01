Have your say

A hunt is underway for a missing person, centred on North Bridge, Halifax tonight.

Emergency services including fire crews and several police cars have been attending to the scene since 4:45pm.

Police operation at North Bridge, Halifax.

A police helicopter circled above the town centre for around half an hour.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that emergency services had been called as part of a case into a missing person.

The situation is ongoing.