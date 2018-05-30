Emergency services rush to reports of 'helicopter crash' near Harrogate

Police have rushed to the scene of a reported helicopter crash in North Yorkshire.

At 1.23pm today, officers received reports of the crash near Aldborough, Boroughbridge.

North Yorkshire Police is currently at the scene.

Fire and ambulance crews have also attended.

Police are not yet able to confirm any information about casualties.

It was earlier thought to have been a light aircraft which came down in a field.

Crews from Boroughbridge, Knaresborough, Harrogate and Ripon are said to be attending.

More to follow.