The emergency services have rushed to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on a Doncaster road this afternoon.

The collision took place on White Rose Way earlier today, and involved two vehicles.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said no-one is believed to have been injured in the collision, but damage was caused to the central barrier.

The inbound carriageway, from Junction 3 of the M18 towards Doncaster, was closed while recovery work took place.

It has now re-opened.