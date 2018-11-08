Emmerdale actor in court accused of pensioner attack

Have your say

An Emmerdale actor will appear in court accused of attacking a pensioner.

Mark Jordon, 53, who plays Daz Spencer in the Yorkshire-based soap and has also starred in TV series Heartbeat, will appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester.

He is charged with grievous bodily harm and common assault to a 67-year-old man who suffered facial injuries.

Police were called to the incident on Shaw Hall Bank Road, Oldham, shortly before 9.30pm on July 1.

Jordon, of Tamewater Court, Oldham, has also previously had roles in shows including Coronation Street and Casualty.